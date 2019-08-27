Dr. Edwin Rhim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Rhim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Rhim, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Rhim works at
Locations
Office1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Mason Lynnwood Medical Center19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions (206) 223-6781
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent rapport and knowledgeable
About Dr. Edwin Rhim, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275646424
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Dr. Rhim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhim has seen patients for Rash, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhim.
