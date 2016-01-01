Overview of Dr. Edythe Stewart, MD

Dr. Edythe Stewart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They completed their residency with U CA San Francisco



Dr. Stewart works at Premier Surgical Group in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.