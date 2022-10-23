Overview of Dr. Egerton Van Den Berg Jr, MD

Dr. Egerton Van Den Berg Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Sebring, Adventhealth Waterman, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Van Den Berg Jr works at Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Sebring in Sebring, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Eustis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.