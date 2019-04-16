Overview of Dr. Ehab Morsi, MD

Dr. Ehab Morsi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverview, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Children's Hospital Of Michigan and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Morsi works at Morsi Pediatric in Riverview, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.