Overview of Dr. Eileen Cordero-Mauban, MD

Dr. Eileen Cordero-Mauban, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Cordero-Mauban works at UMC Sunset Primary Care in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.