Dr. Eileen Segreti, MD

Oncology
4.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eileen Segreti, MD

Dr. Eileen Segreti, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Segreti works at West Penn Medical Associates P.c. in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Segreti's Office Locations

    West Penn Medical Associates P.c.
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR30, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-1116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer

Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 11, 2019
    SHE IS THE BEST. She saved my life.
    — Mar 11, 2019
    About Dr. Eileen Segreti, MD

    • Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245248988
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eileen Segreti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segreti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segreti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Segreti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segreti works at West Penn Medical Associates P.c. in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Segreti’s profile.

    Dr. Segreti has seen patients for Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segreti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Segreti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segreti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segreti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segreti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

