Dr. Elaine Moen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elaine Moen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Witham Health Services.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 743-1163
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Lebanon Cardiology1310 S Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (765) 217-6510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very good listener and spends the time to explain my condition in a way that helps me understand what is going on and why I am on the medications I am on…..the purpose of each in maintaining my cardiac function. I trust and respect her and so lucky to have her as my cardiologist.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Nasser Smith &amp; Pinkerton Cardi|Nasser Smith &amp; Pinkerton Cardiology Inc
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Witham Health Services
