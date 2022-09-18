Dr. Lavretsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eleanor Lavretsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Eleanor Lavretsky, MD
Dr. Eleanor Lavretsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from ASTRAHAN' MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Dr. Lavretsky's Office Locations
Westwood Medical Consultants462 N Linden Dr Ste 230, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 246-9249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Lavretsky is very supportive and kind. She does the best for her patients. She is a very old style doctor
About Dr. Eleanor Lavretsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1235141136
Education & Certifications
- ASTRAHAN' MEDICAL ACADEMY
