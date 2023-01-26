Overview of Dr. Eleanya Ogburu-Ogbonnay, MD

Dr. Eleanya Ogburu-Ogbonnay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay works at Midland Neurology & Pain Assocs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.