Dr. Eleanya Ogburu-Ogbonnay, MD
Dr. Eleanya Ogburu-Ogbonnay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Midland Neurology and Pain Associates2601 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205 Directions (803) 788-0038
I’ve been seeing Dr O since 2013. I did have crippling back pain. Through the different modalities that he use, I rarely have a flare-up. Earlier when I first started seeing him there was hiccups with staff, wait times, calls. It occasionally still happens but he is working on it & it has improved. Since I see him monthly, he manages a large portion of my health care. He assisted me in getting an electric wc which allows me to have some quality of life. I’m not trapped @ home. He has written letters to allow me to have surgery & different procedures completed. The staff is great. I’ve only had a few issues with them in a decade. I can’t complain because I’ve seen him addressing issues with vast improvements overall. Be prepared though because you will have counseling & a urine screen. This covers him plus it only benefits you in the long-term.
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104005941
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.