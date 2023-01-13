Overview

Dr. Eleazer Yousefzadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Yousefzadeh works at Pro Health Care Associates in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.