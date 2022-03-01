Dr. Mamounas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD
Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HOMEOPATHY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mamounas works at
Dr. Mamounas' Office Locations
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 843-8370
Orlando Health Ambulatory Care Center22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best
About Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1174580492
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HOMEOPATHY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mamounas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamounas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mamounas works at
Dr. Mamounas has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Biopsy of Breast, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mamounas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamounas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamounas.
