Overview of Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD

Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HOMEOPATHY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mamounas works at Orlando Health Scripts in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Biopsy of Breast along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.