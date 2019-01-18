Dr. Elena Allbritton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allbritton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Allbritton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elena Allbritton, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Dermatologic Surgery Center of Washington5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 820, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-8081Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Allbritton is the most patient, knowledgeable dermatologist I've seen (and I've seen many in this region!). She answers all of my questions and has been the first doctor to really get my chronic skin condition right. Her medical staff are incredible. Never rushes the patient, remembers you and your history and personal details, and makes you feel comfortable and heard.
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Medstsr Research Institute
- Dermatology
- Washington Hospital Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Wesleyan University
- Dermatology
Dr. Allbritton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allbritton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allbritton.
