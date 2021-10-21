Overview of Dr. Elena Kozochonok, MD

Dr. Elena Kozochonok, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Kozochonok works at HOLY SPIRIT HOSPITAL in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Lemoyne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.