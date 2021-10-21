Dr. Elena Kozochonok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozochonok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Kozochonok, MD
Overview of Dr. Elena Kozochonok, MD
Dr. Elena Kozochonok, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Kozochonok's Office Locations
1
Holy Spirit Hospital503 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 972-4448
2
Orthopaedic Surgeons of Central Pennsylvania Ltd.550 N 12th St, Lemoyne, PA 17043 Directions (717) 975-8585
3
Mid Penn Urology423 N 21st St Ste 300, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 975-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding, professional, caring - everything I could ever dream of in getting top-notch care. I am forever thankful I have been one of her patients for a couple of years. She was able to figure out my health concerns when others could not and she personally fought to reduce my prices for medication.
About Dr. Elena Kozochonok, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1437580412
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozochonok has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozochonok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozochonok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozochonok has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozochonok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozochonok. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozochonok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozochonok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozochonok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.