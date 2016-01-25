See All Dermatologists in Templeton, CA
Dr. Elena Martinho, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elena Martinho, MD is a Dermatologist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Martinho works at ELENA MARTINHO MD in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elena Martinho MD
    1111 Las Tablas Rd Ste O, Templeton, CA 93465 (805) 434-1511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2016
    Complete and detailed exam, always gives Me feeling of great care. Would and do recomend Dr. to Friends and Family.
    David in Bradley, CA — Jan 25, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Elena Martinho, MD
    About Dr. Elena Martinho, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710987888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martinho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinho accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Martinho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinho works at ELENA MARTINHO MD in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Martinho’s profile.

    Dr. Martinho has seen patients for Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

