Dr. Martinho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elena Martinho, MD
Overview
Dr. Elena Martinho, MD is a Dermatologist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
Elena Martinho MD1111 Las Tablas Rd Ste O, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-1511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Complete and detailed exam, always gives Me feeling of great care. Would and do recomend Dr. to Friends and Family.
About Dr. Elena Martinho, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1710987888
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Martinho accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinho has seen patients for Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.