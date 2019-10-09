Dr. Elena Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Ng, MD
Overview of Dr. Elena Ng, MD
Dr. Elena Ng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Ng's Office Locations
Millennium Eye Care500 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-8707
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ng is a wonderful professional. I have macular degeneration and Dr Ng has taken cares of me for over a year.She is very thorough , knowledgeable and sensitive to the needs of her patient. I live at the shore and I drive about 40 minutes to see Dr.Ng. I have great confidence in her treatment and I would go nowhere else. Dr. Ng is a very nice person and excellent ophthalmologist. Priscilla Hiby
About Dr. Elena Ng, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Millennium Eye Care
