Overview of Dr. Elena Tunitsky-Bitton, MD

Dr. Elena Tunitsky-Bitton, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Tunitsky-Bitton works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Avon, CT, West Hartford, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.