Dr. Eleni Andreopoulou, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eleni Andreopoulou, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center|Royal Marsden Hospital London, Uk
Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program1283 York Avenue 4th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr A might be the most brilliant, attentive, warm, caring, informative, knowledgeable, phenomenal dr I’ve ever been to…
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1437364213
- NYU Langone Medical Center|Royal Marsden Hospital London, Uk
