Overview of Dr. Eliana Bejarano, MD

Dr. Eliana Bejarano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud.



Dr. Bejarano works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.