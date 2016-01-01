See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Eliana Bejarano, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eliana Bejarano, MD

Dr. Eliana Bejarano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud.

Dr. Bejarano works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bejarano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TFPS PBG Burns Road, Ste 101
    3375 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 420-8492
  2. 2
    Jose R Nodarse, MD PC
    1495 Forest Hill Blvd Ste D, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 651-9056

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eliana Bejarano, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902065550
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Drexel University College Of Medicine/St. Peter's University
    Internship
    • Drexel/ St Peters University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud
    Undergraduate School
    • Colegio Aleman , Cali,Colombia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eliana Bejarano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bejarano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bejarano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bejarano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bejarano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bejarano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bejarano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bejarano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

