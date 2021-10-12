Dr. Elias Aliprandis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliprandis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Aliprandis, MD
Overview of Dr. Elias Aliprandis, MD
Dr. Elias Aliprandis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Aliprandis' Office Locations
Ophthalmology Assocs Bay Ridge8721 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 680-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He performed lasik on my left eye Over 20 years ago and I can still see long distance and now my right I can also see long-distance in spite of a 20 year old surgery I no longer have myopia
About Dr. Elias Aliprandis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Harvard Medical School
