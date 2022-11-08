Dr. Elias Dabul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Dabul, MD
Dr. Elias Dabul, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Locations
Gastro Health - South Broward - Memorial West Campus601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 476-9350
Gastro Health - South Broward - Plantation140 SW 84th Ave Ste C, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-9350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Excellent doctor. The best of his kind of health care professional, caring and direct.
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669440129
- Cook County Hosp Chicago
- Cook County Hosp Chicago
- Cook Co Hosp|Cook Co Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dabul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabul works at
Dr. Dabul has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dabul speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.