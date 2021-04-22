Dr. Elias Deros, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Deros, DMD
Overview
Dr. Elias Deros, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waterbury, CT. They graduated from University of Connecticut / School of Dental Medicine|University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Deros works at
Locations
-
1
Sunrise Family Dental Care160 Robbins St Ste 200, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 302-9334
-
2
Four Town Dental118 Elm St, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 749-6088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deros?
Pain free fillings. Dr Deros is very personable.
About Dr. Elias Deros, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1225259856
Education & Certifications
- Mountainside Hospital
- University of Connecticut / School of Dental Medicine|University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deros accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Deros using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deros works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Deros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.