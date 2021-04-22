Overview

Dr. Elias Deros, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waterbury, CT. They graduated from University of Connecticut / School of Dental Medicine|University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Deros works at Sunrise Family Dental Care in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.