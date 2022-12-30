Dr. Elias Haddad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Haddad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elias Haddad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Haddad works at
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 845-4348Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute1215 21st Ave S Ste 5100, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2318
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was referred to Dr. Haddad by my cardiologist. My cardiologist tried to insert a stent and had decided it was too risky, given the location of the blockage. He stated that Dr. Haddad and his team were miracle workers and suggested that I meet with him. I met Dr. Haddad and was immediately impressed with his straight forwardness. He inserted two stents last week and I feel better than I have in years! He will always be my miracle worker hero!!!!
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1235172164
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Tennessee
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
