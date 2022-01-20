Dr. Elie Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elie Levy, MD is a Dermatologist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.
Aesthetic and General Dermatology of Seattle13610 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98168 Directions
Dr. Levy took are of some scarcoma issues I had on my head, did a Fantastic job. Great manner, took the time to explain everything, answer any questions I had and was on time for all appointments. Highly recommended!
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Judeo-Arabic and Spanish
- Male
- 1427053834
- University Montreal
- Maimonides MC|Maimonides Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- St. Anne Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
