Dr. Elijah Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elijah Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elijah Owens, MD
Dr. Elijah Owens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Florence, SC. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens' Office Locations
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion C S, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center1594 Freedom Boulevard Medical Pavilion C Suite 20, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Owens?
I’ve had migraines for 53 years, since I was a teenager. Dr Owens is the first doctor that I feel has truly helped my situation! I am finally getting relief!! Also, as of recent, am experiencing post-concussion headaches. All of my issues were addressed very professionally! I’m thankful that Dr. Owens is my neurologist.
About Dr. Elijah Owens, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1417156886
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Owens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.