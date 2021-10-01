Overview of Dr. Elijah Owens, MD

Dr. Elijah Owens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Florence, SC. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Owens works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.