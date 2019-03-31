Dr. Elina Zeldina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeldina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elina Zeldina, MD
Overview of Dr. Elina Zeldina, MD
Dr. Elina Zeldina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Zeldina works at
Dr. Zeldina's Office Locations
-
1
OB/GYN Ridgewood550 N MAPLE AVE, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeldina?
Explained everything throughly.
About Dr. Elina Zeldina, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1659563815
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeldina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeldina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeldina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeldina works at
Dr. Zeldina has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeldina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeldina speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeldina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeldina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeldina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeldina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.