Dr. Roter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elisabeth Roter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elisabeth Roter, MD
Dr. Elisabeth Roter, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Dr. Roter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Roter's Office Locations
-
1
Uhrp - Mentor Internal Medicine9000 Mentor Ave Ste 105, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 943-6229
- 2 27100 Chardon Rd Ste 150, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 943-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roter?
Dr. Roter is a vey compassionate person. After being diagnosed by her, she made sure I had the best of care. I am thankful for her and to have met her. Without her care I would have continued to feel miserable.
About Dr. Elisabeth Roter, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1548366370
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roter works at
Dr. Roter has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Roter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.