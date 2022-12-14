Dr. Elise De, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elise De, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elise De, MD
Dr. Elise De, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. De's Office Locations
Capital Region Otolaryngology23 Hackett Blvd Fl 1, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never met a doctor like Dr De. My daughter has been suffering for years with pelvic pain and interstitial cystitis and has been treated and basically dismissed by our local urologist and a highly recommended urologist at Mass General. They tried their best to help her but didn’t have the knowledge, determination or heart that Dr De possesses. We travel over two hours for my daughters appointments and it’s worth the trip. I don’t understand some of these other reviews because I never met a Dr with less of an ego or who has more compassion. She helped my daughter physically and also provided us both with hope when we were ready to give up. She works closely with colleagues in other fields to get to the root of the problem instead of treating just the symptoms. My daughter who was in unbearable pain is now 90% pain free thanks to Dr De. She never gave up and continues to dig even deeper to relieve the remaining 10%. She is impressive in every way.
About Dr. Elise De, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1699855619
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. De. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De.
