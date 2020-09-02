Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arguelles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Arguelles' Office Locations
Southwest Florida Breast Surgery, Naples, FL820 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 430-3260Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am impressed! Dr Arguelles was professional, knowledge compassionate but realistic about my issue. You will not find a finer breast surgeon in FL! I’ve had no problems since surgery. Thank you Dr Arguelles!
About Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710140744
Education & Certifications
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arguelles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arguelles accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arguelles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arguelles speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arguelles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arguelles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arguelles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arguelles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.