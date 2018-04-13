See All Dermatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Elizabeth Cavalier, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Cavalier, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Cavalier works at Kaiser Permanente Venice Medical Offices Building in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy
    5971 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Cavalier is very knowledgeable in dermatology, personable and takes the time to carefully listen to make the correct diagnosis and treatment. Highly recommended!
    Marina del Rey — Apr 13, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Cavalier, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Cavalier, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932373701
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cavalier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cavalier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavalier works at Kaiser Permanente Venice Medical Offices Building in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cavalier’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavalier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavalier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavalier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavalier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

