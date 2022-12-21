Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Cottrill works at
Dr. Cottrill's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
-
3
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates385 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 406, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cottrill?
Dr. Cottrill possesses a combination of professionalism, sensitivity, patience and a wealth of knowledge. She never made me feel that my repeated questions were trivial or annoying. I have the highest level of confidence in and respect for her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1487948998
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University of Pennsylvania
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cottrill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottrill accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottrill works at
Dr. Cottrill has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
337 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.