Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.9 (337)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Cottrill works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cottrill's Office Locations

  1
    Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    385 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 406, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Pharyngitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Pharyngitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 337 ratings
    Patient Ratings (337)
    5 Star
    (306)
    4 Star
    (26)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Cottrill possesses a combination of professionalism, sensitivity, patience and a wealth of knowledge. She never made me feel that my repeated questions were trivial or annoying. I have the highest level of confidence in and respect for her.
    Denise G. — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • Female
    • 1487948998
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

