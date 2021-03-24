Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Dickey, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Dickey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Dickey works at Clinical Pediatric Associates Of North Texas in Irving, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.