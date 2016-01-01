Residents of Irving have access to many healthcare facilities in their local and surrounding areas. Locally, the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center–Irving and the Medical City Las Colinas hospital are among the healthcare facilities residents can seek care from. Other healthcare facility choices for Irving residents are nearby cities like Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center, and the Children's Medical Center Dallas. Veterans care is found in the neighboring town Grand Prairie VA Clinic.

Irving’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks The Baylor Scott and White Medical Center–Irving as high performers in five different procedures and conditions, including:

heart attack

heart failure

kidney failure

U.S News ranks the 100 bed-wide Medical City Las Colinas hospital as high-performing in heart failure-related procedures and conditions.