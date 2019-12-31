Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Fabens, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Fabens, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Fabens works at Greenhouse Internists, PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoporosis and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.