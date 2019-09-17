Dr. Foote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Foote, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Foote, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Foote, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Foote works at
Dr. Foote's Office Locations
Variety Care Inc721 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 632-6688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Foote is very compassionate and knowledgeable. She helped me immensley and went out of her way to help while undergoing a transplant. I would highly recommend her. Very kind and helpful.
About Dr. Elizabeth Foote, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1871632083
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Foote. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.