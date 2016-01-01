Dr. Elizabeth Gaines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Gaines, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Gaines, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Gaines works at
Locations
-
1
Stamford Office1250 Summer St Ste 201, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 975-1112
-
2
Milford Office233 Broad St Ste 1, Milford, CT 06460 Directions
-
3
Pediatric Associates of Norwalk & Darien PC761 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 810-4151
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaines?
About Dr. Elizabeth Gaines, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1134394109
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Brooklyn
- New York University
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaines has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaines accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaines works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.