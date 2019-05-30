Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Jeffers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Jeffers works at Spectrum Health in Holland, MI with other offices in Zeeland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.