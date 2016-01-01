Dr. Jerome accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth Jerome, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Jerome, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Jerome works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 317-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jerome?
About Dr. Elizabeth Jerome, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1871570226
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology, Pediatric Anesthesiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jerome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jerome works at
Dr. Jerome has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.