Dr. Elizabeth Klawitter, DPM
Dr. Elizabeth Klawitter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from Des Moines University.
Midplains Podiatry3346 N 108th St, Omaha, NE 68164 Directions (402) 315-4344
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Klawitter has been taking care of my feet 10+ years and has always been professional and excellent in surgical skills and knowledge.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1043390578
- Des Moines University
Dr. Klawitter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klawitter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klawitter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klawitter has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klawitter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Klawitter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klawitter.
