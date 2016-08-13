Overview

Dr. Elizabeth McNany, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. McNany works at St. Joseph's Physicians in Fayetteville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.