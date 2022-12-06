Dr. Elizabeth Peckham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peckham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Peckham, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Peckham, DO
Dr. Elizabeth Peckham, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes of Health
Dr. Peckham's Office Locations
Central Texas Neurology Consultants16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5157
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peckham is knowledgeable in her field. She treats her patient with kind and encourage words; I feel my worries were understood because she listened. She sent me to an advanced testing that resolved all my worries about my condition. Also, after hearing that my health insurance won't be on the facility's listing, she offered a generous solution to it and it could only happened from a doctor who cares and has compassion to patients. I highly recommend Dr. Peckham when it comes to neurology health.
About Dr. Elizabeth Peckham, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1154533743
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University|Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peckham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peckham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peckham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Peckham has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peckham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Peckham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peckham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peckham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peckham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.