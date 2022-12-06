See All Neurologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Elizabeth Peckham, DO

Neurology
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Peckham, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Peckham, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their fellowship with National Institute of Health|National Institutes of Health

Dr. Peckham works at Central Texas Neurology Consultants in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peckham's Office Locations

    Central Texas Neurology Consultants
    16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Motor or Vocal Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Tardive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Peckham is knowledgeable in her field. She treats her patient with kind and encourage words; I feel my worries were understood because she listened. She sent me to an advanced testing that resolved all my worries about my condition. Also, after hearing that my health insurance won't be on the facility's listing, she offered a generous solution to it and it could only happened from a doctor who cares and has compassion to patients. I highly recommend Dr. Peckham when it comes to neurology health.
    TVV — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Elizabeth Peckham, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154533743
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institute of Health|National Institutes of Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University|Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Peckham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peckham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peckham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peckham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peckham works at Central Texas Neurology Consultants in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peckham’s profile.

    Dr. Peckham has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peckham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Peckham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peckham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peckham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peckham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

