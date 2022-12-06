Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Peckham, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Peckham, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their fellowship with National Institute of Health|National Institutes of Health



Dr. Peckham works at Central Texas Neurology Consultants in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.