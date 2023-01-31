Dr. Elizabeth Pollard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Pollard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Pollard, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Pollard, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pollard works at
Dr. Pollard's Office Locations
Arlington South515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 300, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 664-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It’s just like family with her and her team. She is very thorough and you just know you’re getting the best care that can be provided. We love you Dr Pollard.
About Dr. Elizabeth Pollard, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1619266533
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Pollard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollard works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollard.
