Dr. Elizabeth Siderides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Siderides, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Siderides, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Siderides works at
Dr. Siderides' Office Locations
Stamford Ophthalmology1351 Washington Blvd Ste 101, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 327-5808
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siderides was very thorough and spend time answering my questions clearly. Office very well organized and efficient, even during COVID.
About Dr. Elizabeth Siderides, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Ophthalmology
