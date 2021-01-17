See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, MD

Oncology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Swisher works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swisher's Office Locations

    Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 17, 2021
    She’s incredibly knowledgeable, bright, has phenomenal bedside manner, answered all of my many questions over many appointments and really was a great listener. She’s empathetic and a skilled surgeon. If you’re lucky enough to get in with her, don’t hesitate. Do it! I’ve been passed along now to a new GI Oncologist and she is even planning to attend a part of this second surgery. She’s a complete gem.
    Penelope Rosen — Jan 17, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, MD

    • Oncology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1902986979
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • University Of Wa School Of Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swisher works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Swisher’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Swisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swisher.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.