Dr. Elizabeth Tracy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Tracy's Office Locations
Womens Medical Corp. of Huntington Beach9940 Talbert Ave Ste 303, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-5606
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Tracy wet over my lab results that my PCP neglected to do. She also went into detail about a health issue that I am going through. She was very thorough and explained what and why we did the procedure she did. I am very glad to be working with her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tracy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tracy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tracy has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tracy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tracy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tracy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tracy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tracy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.