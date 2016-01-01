Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Zheng, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Zheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Zheng works at ColumbiaDoctors in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.