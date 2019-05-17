Dr. Elkin Estrada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estrada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elkin Estrada, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Hypertension and Nephrology Inc1076 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 861-7711Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Estrada is one of the best ... extremely competent & knowledgeable. He listens attentively, examines thoroughly and follows up carefully. He discovered a rare syndrome that affected my blood pressure & because of that my BP is able to be treated w/ a more appropriate medication. My BP has finally been under control following several years of being unstable before I went to him. I credit that to his really listening & paying attention to what the patient tells him.
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Dr. Estrada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estrada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrada has seen patients for Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estrada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Estrada speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.