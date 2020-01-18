Dr. Ellen Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellen Shapiro, MD
Dr. Ellen Shapiro, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
Leonard Plaine MD PC150 E 32nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 825-6326
- 2 222 E 41st St Fl 11, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 825-6326
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shapiro, is an awesome doctor. I when to her for a second opinion for my son Undescended testicle. From the moment we saw her” I said this is the doctor that I want to operate on my son “ very knowledgeable in her field. The surgery when great, she took her time explaining everything. Would recommend her to anyone who needs an Urologist.
About Dr. Ellen Shapiro, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
