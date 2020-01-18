Overview of Dr. Ellen Shapiro, MD

Dr. Ellen Shapiro, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Leonard Plaine MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Undescended Testicles and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.