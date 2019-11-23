Dr. Elliott Bondi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bondi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliott Bondi, MD
Dr. Elliott Bondi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
OBH Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine1 Brookdale Plz Ste 107, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5236MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Exceptional physician with more knowledge and compassion than any physician I’ve met.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English, German
- Bronx Muni Hosp-Einstein
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Bondi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bondi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bondi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bondi has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Respiratory Management and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bondi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bondi speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bondi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bondi.
