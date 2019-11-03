Overview of Dr. Ellis Hedaya, MD

Dr. Ellis Hedaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Piedmont Hospital and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Hedaya works at Peachtree Neurological Clinic in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Gait Abnormality and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.