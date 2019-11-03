See All Neurologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Ellis Hedaya, MD

Neurology
2.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ellis Hedaya, MD

Dr. Ellis Hedaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Piedmont Hospital and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.

Dr. Hedaya works at Peachtree Neurological Clinic in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Gait Abnormality and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hedaya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peachtree Neurological Clinic PC
    95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4045, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2270
  2. 2
    Sleepmed Inc.
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1200, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 221-1899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Ellis Hedaya, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528032596
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellis Hedaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hedaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hedaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hedaya works at Peachtree Neurological Clinic in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hedaya’s profile.

    Dr. Hedaya has seen patients for Vertigo, Gait Abnormality and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedaya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

