Dr. Ellis Hedaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellis Hedaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellis Hedaya, MD
Dr. Ellis Hedaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Piedmont Hospital and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Hedaya works at
Dr. Hedaya's Office Locations
-
1
Peachtree Neurological Clinic PC95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4045, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-2270
-
2
Sleepmed Inc.550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1200, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 221-1899
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Piedmont Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hedaya?
He has been my Dr since 2003. He is very through and very knowledgeable of my condition. He has a very “matter of fact”, stoic personality so if you prefer a different personality type...
About Dr. Ellis Hedaya, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1528032596
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedaya works at
Dr. Hedaya has seen patients for Vertigo, Gait Abnormality and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedaya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.