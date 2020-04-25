See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Elsa Thomas, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elsa Thomas, MD

Dr. Elsa Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at Internal Medicine Faculty Associates in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations

    Infectious Disease in Morristown
    435 South St Ste 210, Morristown, NJ 07960 (973) 971-7165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Pollen Allergy
Obesity
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Pollen Allergy
Obesity

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Pollen Allergy
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bunion
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 25, 2020
    Dr. Elsa Thomas is very knowledgeable and a excellent doctor. She is caring and listens to patient issues. She very smart and careful. I rate her as one of the best doctors I've ever been treated by
    — Apr 25, 2020
    About Dr. Elsa Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1801878491
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
